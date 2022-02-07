MSCSoutheastCares: Employees give back to students at Minnesota State College Southeast

In supporting the 2022 Employee Giving Campaign, Minnesota State College Southeast employees – faculty, staff, and administration – demonstrated remarkable generosity by giving back to the college and its students.

This year, 72% of MSC Southeast employees participated in the Employee Giving Campaign, which supports the Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation. Of the 75 employees who participated, 49 employees gave more than $250.

Giving exceeded the campaign’s original $25,000 goal by 21% -- raising a total of $30,365.

“A 50% participation rate is considered a very ambitious goal at most colleges,” said Associate Foundation Director Casie Johnson. “We are grateful and overwhelmed by the support of our colleagues.”

In fact, a 2011 case study of fundraising at 664 colleges and universities revealed that only 23% of all staff across public higher education donated to their institutions.

About two-thirds of the Employee Giving Campaign donations were designated to go directly to students in the form of scholarships and scholarship endowment funds. One third, $10,242, was designated for the Foundation to use in the area of greatest need.

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Josiah Litant serves as executive director of MSC Southeast Foundation. “I'm so proud to be one of the many, many members of our staff and faculty who give in support of the college, because supporting the college means supporting our students,” he said.

Explaining why she donates to MSC Southeast Foundation, chemistry instructor Leah Schnaith said, “By giving to scholarships, we’re telling students that we believe in them, we think they’ve been successful, and we know they will continue to be. We want to support them in their endeavors.”

Janine Mason, Associate Dean of Nursing, said, “I have personally seen the difference that the Foundation makes for our students through emergency funding, through the Foundation scholarships, and other resources as needed. Our students are truly supported here while they are on their educational journey.”

Student Ethan Johnson explained that he had been struggling with paying for college. “One big help has been the scholarships from the Foundation. I also work hours as a work-study, but a good majority of the money that I pay for college comes from scholarships. Without them, I don’t think I would've been able to go through the entirety of college.”

“When we say #MSCSoutheastCares, we really mean it,” said Litant. “We have an open access mission that’s such an important part of what we do. To be open to everyone, to invite and want and welcome all students here, means that we have a commitment to help support them in any way we can.”

