MSCSE Class of '21: Graduating from high school and college — at the same time

This week, the Winona Daily News is shining a spotlight on four graduating students from Minnesota State College Southeast. The college will celebrate all of their student success stories via virtual commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13.

Michaela Spear was on track to get enough credits to graduate from Houston High School by the end of tenth grade — but it wasn’t allowed. She would have to go to high school at least one more year before she could graduate.

Determined to use her time wisely, she started taking college classes at Minnesota State College Southeast through the PSEO program, which allows high school students to take college classes at no cost.

Now she is graduating from both high school and Minnesota State College Southeast at the same time, having already completed a two-year college degree.

When she first started, she had in mind taking just a few college classes. Gradually her plans came into focus and she began working on a certificate in administrative support careers.

But as she succeeded in one class after another, she realized that if she worked hard enough, she would have enough classes to earn an administrative assistant degree at MSC Southeast before graduating from high school.