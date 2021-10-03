MSC Southeast to offer online events, no application fees in October

October is celebrated nationally as College Knowledge Month. Minnesota State College Southeast is observing the occasion by waiving application fees all month and offering a virtual Open House and an online Transfer Student Panel.

“October is an ideal time of year for prospective college students to consider their options for the next year, and we encourage students to explore, plan, and apply!” said Tammy Vondrasek, Director of Admissions, Enrollment, and Financial Aid at Minnesota State College Southeast. “They can also save on the $20 application fee, as we are not charging it during October.”

Advance registration is required to participate in the October online events. Sign up at www.southeastmn.edu/OpenHouse.

A virtual Open House will be held on Thursday, October 21, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Students can get answers to their questions about applying and enrolling at MSC Southeast, financial aid, scholarships, specific academic and career programs, transfer credits, and disability and accessibility services.

In addition to College Knowledge Month, National Transfer Student Week is held the third week of October every year to celebrate transfer students and the professionals who support them on their journeys.

MSC Southeast is holding an online Transfer Student Panel on Tuesday, October 19 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Learn about the transfer student experience at MSC Southeast and meet a past transfer student. The Registrar’s office, financial aid counselors, and admissions representatives will be available to answer questions about transferring to MSC Southeast or beginning college here and transferring onward for a 4-year degree.

“During College Knowledge Month, we invite students to learn more about how to get started on their educational journey,” said Tammy Vondrasek. “We are here to help you every step of the way.”

For more information, and to register for the virtual Open House or Transfer Student Panel, go to www.southeastmn.edu/OpenHouse

