MSC Southeast to hold Transportation Career Night

Transportation Career Night is coming up in Winona on Thursday, March 31. Prospective students and their families, job seekers, or anyone interested in learning more about the Minnesota State College Southeast's transportation programs are all welcome to attend. Admission is free and open to the public.

Four college programs will be represented: Auto Body Collision Technology, Automotive and Light Duty Diesel Technology, Transportation Management, and Truck Driving.

Transportation programs at MSC Southeast offer certificates, diplomas, and degrees that can lead directly to high-paying, high growth occupations. At Transportation Career Night you can tour state-of-the-art facilities and experience hands-on activities. Plus, industry representatives will be available to discuss opportunities in these high-demand job markets. We want to give current and future students a realistic idea of what transportation careers can offer.

College admissions and financial aid staff will be available to assist prospective students, and the $20 application fee will be waived for anyone who applies for admission at the event.

Students who apply for Auto Tech or Auto Body at the event, and attend class this fall, will be rewarded with an Auto Darkening Welding Helmet when they start classes in August.

In addition, there are two door prize opportunities at Transportation Career Night. Register in advance to attend the event for a chance to win a Snap-on Socket Set. Apply to the college or register for classes at the event for a chance to win a Matco Tools product. Must be present to win prizes; winners will be chosen at the conclusion of the evening.

For more information about Transportation Career Night, and to register, go to: www.southeastmn.edu/event.

