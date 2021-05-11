MSC Southeast Student Guitar Show to be live streamed

Phil Heywood played a guitar built by a Red Wing student at the 2019 Student Guitar Show.
Because of COVID restrictions, Minnesota State College Southeast will live stream the annual Student Guitar Show, featuring the debut of acoustic steel-string guitars hand made by the college's lutherie students in Red Wing.
The broadcast will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. on YouTube.
Guitar Repair & Building program students started building their acoustic guitars in January at the beginning of Spring Semester.
Each brand new guitar will be introduced by a faculty member, then will be played in concert on stage for the first time. Guitarist Phil Heywood, a national fingerstyle champion, has been recruited to play the guitars.
For more information, see
www.southeastmn.edu.
Photos: Ribbon cutting for Minnesota State College Southeast's Manufacturing Initiative Program
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A crowd gathers during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Technology at work during the ribbon cutting ceremony in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast on Monday, August 12th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Dr. Larry Lundblad, Interim President of Minnesota State College Southeast, announces a large check signed by Jerry Papenfuss that is presented to the Minnesota State College Southeast to help support the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Minnesota State College Southeast Monday for the advanced manufacturing education hub. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Roger Holland studies the computer at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Dr. Larry Lundblad, Interim President of Minnesota State College Southeast, speaks to those in attendance at the Minnesota State College Southeast ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Travis Thul speaks to visitors at Minnesota State College Southeast during Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Orrin Brown, left, Tom Drazkowski, center, and Roger Holland study the computer during the Minnesota State College Southeast advanced manufacturing initiative ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 12th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Dr. Larry Lundblad cuts the ribbon during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Minnesota State College Southeast in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Minnesota State College Southeast Monday for the advanced manufacturing education hub. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Willie Lubahn speaks to visitors at Minnesota State College Southeast during Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Jerry Papenfuss signs a check during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
