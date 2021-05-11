 Skip to main content
MSC Southeast Student Guitar Show to be live streamed
Phil Heywood

Phil Heywood played a guitar built by a Red Wing student at the 2019 Student Guitar Show. 

 Provided

Because of COVID restrictions, Minnesota State College Southeast will live stream the annual Student Guitar Show, featuring the debut of acoustic steel-string guitars hand made by the college's lutherie students in Red Wing.

The broadcast will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. on YouTube.

Guitar Repair & Building program students started building their acoustic guitars in January at the beginning of Spring Semester. 

Each brand new guitar will be introduced by a faculty member, then will be played in concert on stage for the first time. Guitarist Phil Heywood, a national fingerstyle champion, has been recruited to play the guitars.

For more information, see www.southeastmn.edu.

Direct Live Stream link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bF6UOjNmhIcd

