MSC Southeast receives $229,312 for Bicycle Design and Fabrication program

Launched in 2019, the Bicycle Design and Fabrication program at MSC Southeast's Red Wing campus offers a two-year associate of applied science degree with coursework in welding, prototyping, CAD (computer aided drawing/design), and CAM (computer aided manufacturing/machining) as applied specifically for bicycle fabrication. The first cohort of students graduated in 2021.

The grant funding will be dedicated to improving the student experience in the lab. Students will now have the opportunity to work on industry-standard advanced manufacturing equipment in the Red Wing facility.

“The current CNC lathe and machining center equipment is functional, but these new investments will provide expanded opportunities to work on the machines,” said Heather Conley, MSC Southeast Dean of Academic Innovation. “Plans underway call for purchasing and installing a coordinated suite of new equipment, such as new CNC lathes, mills with full enclosure machining centers, and an industrial laser cutter.”

Most of the students who have enrolled in the program are ardent bicycle enthusiasts who want to take their love of cycling to the next level by gaining skills that will help them begin a career in the field. The skills mastered in the degree can be applied to any industry involving fabrication, manufacturing, and engineering technology.