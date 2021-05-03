MSC Southeast Practical Nursing program achieves continued ACEN accreditation

Minnesota State College Southeast has announces that the college's Practical Nursing program has achieved continuing accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
In a letter dated April 23, ACEN provided formal notification of the continuing accreditation status, with the next evaluation visit taking place in 2028.
“The ACEN commends the flexibility, courage, and resiliency demonstrated by nursing program faculty and leaders, and their institutional colleagues during the global pandemic,” said ACEN Chief Executive Officer Marsal P. Stoll in the letter. “The ACEN would like to offer a note of thanks for maintaining high standards while providing outstanding support to the students and your communities.”
Janine Mason, MSC Southeast Dean of Nursing, said, “Congratulations to the nursing team at MSC Southeast; the hard work and extraordinary effort put forth to achieve this on top of and during a pandemic should be commended and celebrated!
“This was a college wide effort. The support of our programs by all employees across the Winona and Red Wing campuses is something I have appreciated since I came to Southeast.”
ACEN accreditation recognizes nursing programs that have been found to meet or exceed standards and criteria for nursing education quality. ACEN accreditation is one of many facets that signify the quality of a Practical Nursing education at Minnesota State College Southeast:
• As a public two-year educational institution, MSC Southeast is accredited through the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
• The nursing programs at MSC Southeast are approved by the Minnesota Board of Nursing.
• Minnesota State College Southeast is a member of Minnesota State, the third-largest system of two-year colleges and four-year universities in the United States.
“The reaccreditation of the Practical Nursing program by the ACEN speaks to the quality of our offerings and to the dedication of program faculty and staff,” said MSC Southeast Interim President Larry Lundblad. “The program, which is offered on the Red Wing and Winona campuses, is vital in meeting employer staffing needs across southeastern Minnesota.”
The Practical Nursing major provides students with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide direct nursing care to patients in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, home and community-based settings within the scope of practice of a Practical Nurse. This two-semester program requires students to demonstrate competence in classroom theory, laboratory experiences, simulated events, and supervised clinical rotations. Upon successful completion of the Practical Nursing program, graduates are eligible to be licensed as LPNs (Licensed Practical Nurse) after passing the NCLEX-PN® board exams.
The college also offers a five-semester Associate of Science in Nursing degree, which leads to graduates who are eligible to be licensed as RNs (Registered Nurse) after passing the NCLEX-RN® board exams.
For more information about the college’s nursing majors, see www.southeastmn.edu/nursing. Applications are being accepted now for a Fall 2021 start in nursing at MSC Southeast.