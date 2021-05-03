MSC Southeast Practical Nursing program achieves continued ACEN accreditation

Minnesota State College Southeast has announces that the college's Practical Nursing program has achieved continuing accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

In a letter dated April 23, ACEN provided formal notification of the continuing accreditation status, with the next evaluation visit taking place in 2028.

“The ACEN commends the flexibility, courage, and resiliency demonstrated by nursing program faculty and leaders, and their institutional colleagues during the global pandemic,” said ACEN Chief Executive Officer Marsal P. Stoll in the letter. “The ACEN would like to offer a note of thanks for maintaining high standards while providing outstanding support to the students and your communities.”

Janine Mason, MSC Southeast Dean of Nursing, said, “Congratulations to the nursing team at MSC Southeast; the hard work and extraordinary effort put forth to achieve this on top of and during a pandemic should be commended and celebrated!

“This was a college wide effort. The support of our programs by all employees across the Winona and Red Wing campuses is something I have appreciated since I came to Southeast.”