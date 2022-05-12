MSC Southeast named finalist in national Million Dollar Community College Challenge

In February 2022, Lumina Foundation announced The Million Dollar Community College Challenge to support brand building and strategic marketing efforts at the nation’s public 2-year community colleges.

Ten finalists will receive at least $100,000 to support brand building and strategic marketing efforts and will compete in a second round for a $1 million grant, to be announced in August.

Hundreds of colleges from across the country applied by the March 15 deadline. The top 10 finalists were revealed last month in a Facebook Live event. Eight minutes into the video, the team watching from Minnesota State College Southeast was stunned to hear its own name being announced!

“For our ninth finalist, we are headed to Red Wing, Minnesota, for Minnesota State College Southeast!” exclaimed Mary Laphen, strategy officer for participation, Lumina Foundation, in making the announcement.

“They know that marketing doesn’t stop once a prospect becomes a student. They see marketing as an important tool in motivating students to continue to graduation by building a sense of belonging within the college and pride in being part of the college community.”

“We are overwhelmed and overjoyed to learn that MSC Southeast is a top 10 finalist in The Million Dollar Community College Challenge,” said MSC Southeast President Marsha Danielson. “This is giant news that will support our efforts to strengthen our brand and help us tell our story.”

In Round 2 of the competition, each of the finalists will submit a video narrative about their college’s promise to adult students. The award recipients will be announced in August.

Nine runners-up will receive $100,000 grants that will start in August 2022 and run through August 2023. One institution will receive a $1 million grant that will run from August 2022 through August 2024. In addition to financial support, all of the finalists will receive technical assistance to develop actionable brand building and marketing strategies.

“The Lumina Foundation grant will positively impact our ability to produce more educated graduates to meet the current and future workforce needs of our region. At the same time, it validates the work of small, innovative, rural institutions like ours,” said Danielson. “We are here to help all learners reach their educational goals, and we are well positioned to work with adult students who must overcome many challenges to start or return to college.”

“In our application for the Million Dollar Challenge, we focused on our philosophy of #MSCSoutheastCares; being a student-ready college; that students are wanted, not just welcome; and that because we are committed to open access, we must also be committed to helping all of our students graduate,” said Josiah Litant, MSC Southeast Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. “It’s so exciting to know that these themes resonated with Lumina Foundation. We are thrilled to move on to the next phase of the competition and move forward with strengthening the Minnesota State College Southeast brand.”

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. To learn more about The Million Dollar Community College Challenge, see www.luminafoundation.org/challenge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0