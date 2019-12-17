The Minnesota State College Southeast and high schools in the region will co-host an Open House at Chatfield High School from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Chatfield STEM Lab, 205 Union St. NE, Chatfield.
The event will celebrate the launch of a new advanced manufacturing program, Students Learning Advanced Manufacturing, and the program's National Science Foundation grant of $441,952.
A short program will introduce the SLAM project, led by Chatfield High Principal Randy Paulson, Cannon Falls High Principal Tim Hodges and MSC Southeast Interim President Larry Lundblad, as well as local industry representatives and some of the students already participating. After the program, refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Katryn Conlin, communications cirector for MSC Southeast, at 651-385-6364 or kconlin@southeastmn.edu.
