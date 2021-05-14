MSC Southeast announces 2021 Red Wing and Winona Outstanding Alumni Award winners

Minnesota State College Southeast has announced this year’s Outstanding Alumni Award Winners – one from the Red Wing campus and one from the Winona campus.

Every year the college celebrates the accomplishments of its alumni with these awards, which are given to individuals who earned a diploma or degree from Minnesota State College Southeast at least five years ago and have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in their careers, in service to others, and in service to the college.

Mark Rathbun, Red Wing '84, Solar Energy Technology, and Thomas Brandt, Winona '78, Auto Body Collision Technology, were honored with Outstanding Alumni Awards.

The awards were announced online during the MSC Southeast 2021 Commencement Ceremony, which premiered on YouTube on Thursday.

Brandt offered these words to the class of 2021: "Graduates, Southeast is the start of something for each of you. With hard work and quality efforts opportunities will present, and if you listen to your heart you're likely to find success."

He added, “I will accept this award not just for myself, but in recognition of all the instructors at Southeast that put students first, and teach with a passion.”