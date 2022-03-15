'Ms. Stockholm' takes flight along with another juvenile bald eagle

An immature female eagle known as Ms. Stockholm is released into the wild Tuesday at Airport Beach on French Island. The eagle had been recovering with experts at the Raptor Education Group in Antigo, Wis., after becoming stuck in a moving train for an 80-mile trip in late January. Ms. Stockholm was frostbit on her talons during the incident and had also been suffering from lead poisoning.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Raptor Education Group founder Marge Gibson, left, and Kathy Kasakaitas, animal control supervisor with Coulee Region Humane Society move a crate containing an eagle into position before releasing it into the wild Tuesday.
The Raptor Education Group released two juvenile bald eagles in the La Crosse area with the assistance of the Coulee Region Humane Society on Tuesday.
“Ms. Stockholm,” one of the eagles being released, has become widely known for her remarkable recovery after becoming stuck in a moving freight train and travelling over 80 miles in late January.
“Ms. Stockholm” was initially believed to be uninjured. Upon transfer to the Raptor Education Group and after further inspection, it was discovered she suffered from frostbite on her feet and lead poisoning. She has since made a full recovery and is ready to be released back into the La Crosse County area.
