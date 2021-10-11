Mountainfilm on Tour to arrive in Winona

Mountainfilm on Tour -- bringing a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado -- will arrive in Winona on October 28 and 29.

Films will be shown at 8 p.m. those days in the Winona Senior High School auditorium.

Mountainfilm on Tour in Winona is hosted by Frozen River Film Festival, which has been organizing Mountainfilm on Tour for 16 years as part of its February film festival. FRFF works to engage, educate and activate the community to become involved in the world through the art of documentary filmmaking.

The show kicks off on Thursday, October 28 at 8 p.m. with the Medley Set, and the Big Green World Set will be on Friday, October 29 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for both screenings.

Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Winona are on sale at frff.eventive.org or by stopping into the FRFF office at 164 E Third St. in downtown Winona. The office is open Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for each screening.

The cost for each show is $12 per adult and free for children or students. FRFF is requiring all attendees at Mountainfilm on Tour to wear masks during the event and social distance between parties. See the complete playlist at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.

Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado.

