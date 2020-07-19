Morning Star Dairy owners enjoy welcoming vice president to their farm

Onalaska’s Morning Star Dairy hosted Vice President Mike Pence Friday, only days after owners John and Barbara Schaller had learned that they were selected for the honor.
John learned about the idea of Pence visiting July 11, when he was called and asked whether his farm could be looked at and considered.
John received the message July 13 that the vice president would tour his farm and hold a roundtable discussion there four days later.
“This is amazing,” Barbara said.
She shared that groups of people from the local community have visited the farm before, but nothing similar to this experience.
She said it was an enjoyable experience preparing for the visit, including working with the vice president’s staff and even having security stationed inside their home during the event.
John said the visit allows for people to decide whether they agree with the administration’s views and then they can decide whether to re-vote for the Trump-Pence ticket, enabling them to use their freedom to vote.
The Onalaska farm – which is the home to 500 cows and includes about 650 acres of land — has a long history, with the house being built in 1860.
Eventually, John’s grandparents bought the home and land, which has then been passed down to John’s parents and then to him.
The couple has two daughters and two sons, who are all grown and married, along with seven grandchildren and an eighth due next month.
The couple hopes that one of their sons will soon take over the farm.
“They worked on the farm growing up with each other, the calves and whatnot, so they got used to working and counting on each other,” Barbara said.
John said, to his family, dairy farming is “a way of life.”
“Ours is a big farm, but it’s just a simple way of life,” Barbara added.
Pence visited the farm Friday to discuss the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement with local agricultural leaders.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.