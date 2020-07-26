You are the owner of this article.
Morning fire damages house on West Mill Street
Morning fire damages house on West Mill Street

A garage caught fire Sunday morning and damaged a home in the 600 block of West Mill Street, the Winona Fire Department announced.

Responding personnel reporting seeing the fire coming from the attached garage to the residence.

No word was given on the extent of the damage to the garage, but the fire did extend into the rear of the home.

The fire was extinguished with moderate damage to the home’s rear.

The occupants of the residence were not home, the fire department said, and a cat was rescued and subsequently taken to the veterinarian by its owner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the fire department said.

