More than one visitor now allowed at Winona Health facilities

Visitor rules have changed at Winona Health now that COVID-19 concerns are lowering within Winona County.

Now, more than one visitor can stop by Winona Health's hospital or other inpatient facilities, but visitors must be over 16 years old and they must be symptom free of COVID-19 or any other possibly contagious disease.

The visitors will be screened when entering into Winona Health's facilities. They will then receive a visitor badge that they must wear while in the buildings.

At all times in the facilities, the visitors must wear masks to help prevent the spread of possible undetected COVID-19.

For Winona Health non-inpatient or hospital facilities, like clinics, rehabilitation centers, outpatient services, the requirements in the facility have moved back to the way they were before the pandemic, but visitors or patients will still be screened when entering the facilities and required to wear a mask.

The mask requirements are in place due to healthcare facilities requirements from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health.

Winona Health continues to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by administering vaccines.