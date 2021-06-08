More than half of Winona County residents now vaccinated against COVID-19

Among every two Winona County residents, it's now likely at least one of them is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In the county as of Sunday, 54.3% of residents -- 23,178 people -- have now received their complete series of the vaccine, while 57.5% of residents -- 24,545 people -- have received at least one dose.
The most success has been found in the 65 years or older age group, where the priority was first focused on. Of these residents in Winona County, 87% have received a full vaccine series and 89% have received at least one dose.
As for other Winona County age groups, 65% have at least one dose with 62% fully vaccinated between 50 and 64 years old; 44% have at least one dose with 40% fully vaccinated between 18 and 49 years old; 48% have at least one dose with 40% fully vaccinated between 16 and 17 years old; and 35% have at least one dose with 11% fully vaccinated between 12 and 15 years old.
Females are leading the way in the county with being vaccinated, as 54% of them have received at least one dose, while only 46% of male residents have received at least one dose.
Winona Health and Winona County Community Services are both successfully giving their doses received within seven days of arrival, running at an average of 96% and 94% respectively given during that time, as of Sunday.
Winona County is trailing behind Minnesota's overall percent vaccinated, though, as 60.1% of Minnesotans have received a full COVID-19 vaccine series and 65.3% have received at least one dose.
For more information about COVID-19 in Minnesota and the vaccination efforts being made, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.