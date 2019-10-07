After writing Sunday's column on National Depression Screening Day for the Winona Daily News, I learned of more sites in addition to Winona Health. These are all on Thursday and are free. No appointment is needed.
- Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main St. Please call and check for times.
- Winona Family YMCA, 207 Wilson St., 7-9 a.m.
- Winona Warming Center, 69 E. Third St., 5-7 p.m.
- Winona Volunteer Services, Chestnut Room, 402 E. Second St., 2-5 p.m.
For yourself or loved ones, please use this valuable opportunity to change someone's life if it seems needed.
--Frank Bures, M.D.
