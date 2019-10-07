{{featured_button_text}}

After writing Sunday's column on National Depression Screening Day for the Winona Daily News, I learned of more sites in addition to Winona Health. These are all on Thursday and are free. No appointment is needed.

  • Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main St. Please call and check for times.
  • Winona Family YMCA, 207 Wilson St., 7-9 a.m.
  • Winona Warming Center, 69 E. Third St., 5-7 p.m.
  • Winona Volunteer Services, Chestnut Room, 402 E. Second St., 2-5 p.m.

For yourself or loved ones, please use this valuable opportunity to change someone's life if it seems needed.

--Frank Bures, M.D.

