More COVID-19 clinics scheduled by Winona County as omicron is detected in southeast Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed that omicron, which has been quickly spreading throughout the United States after being discovered in South Africa, has been detected in southeast Minnesota.

To help avoid increased spread of COVID-19 in the county, especially as the new variant is being detected in the area, the Winona County Health and Human Services is continuing to host vaccine clinics in the county, with an incentive of a $50 gift card for everyone who receives their first dose at their clinics.

Upcoming January clinics include:

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at the East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro St.

5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Winona Community Center at the Maplewood Townhomes, 1756 Kraemer Dr.

5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Winona Community Center at the Maplewood Townhomes, 1756 Kraemer Dr.

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at the East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro St.

These clinics will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people who are 5 years old or older, along with Pfizer boosters for those over 16 years old; first, second and booster doses of Moderna for people who are 18 years old and older; and Johnson & Johnson doses and boosters for people 18 years old and older.

Cases have been on the rise in the county, but Winona County staff explained recently that one day’s extremely high number in December released by the Minnesota Department of Health wasn’t entirely accurate due to a glitch.

“On December 17, 2021, the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) Situation Update reported 269 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County; however, not all of the cases were recent. 230 cases were from between November 18 and December 1, 2021,” Winona County Health and Human Services staff explained in a press release Tuesday.

They continued, “A local health care facility’s laboratory delayed reporting to MDH which caused the single-day numbers to jump. According to MDH’s Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention, and Control division, the laboratory processing the tests reported a portion of the positive test results, but not all. The delay was caused by a software upgrade.”

Winona County staff added in the release, “Collection and reporting of positive COVID-19 cases can be challenging. This is one of the reasons MDH and CDC use 7- and 14-day averages to determine transmission rates rather than a single day. Labs conducting COVID-19 tests report results to MDH who then verifies the case data and posts totals to the Situation Update. The time between test and web posting varies; on average 3 days pass from the time the test is conducted until it is posted.”

More information about local clinics can be found at www.co.winona.mn.us.

COVID-19 situation updates for Winona County and Minnesota as a whole can be found at health.state.mn.us.

