More clinics scheduled to offer COVID-19 vaccine doses, including booster shots

Winona County Health and Human Services and Winona Health are preparing for a possible increase in people wishing to get another COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Now that a booster shot of Pfizer is recommended for people over 65 years old, people who live in long-term care residences, and those between 50 and 65 years old with certain underlying medical conditions, more large vaccine clinics are being scheduled in Winona.

Additionally, people may get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine if they are between 18 and 40 years old and have certain medical conditions that put them at risk for severe COVID-19 or if they are between 18 and 64 years and are at high risk of being exposed to COVID-19 due to their workplace or where they live.

People who want the third dose and who fall under at least one of these categories must have had the full Pfizer vaccine series previously and must have had the second dose at least six months before their third dose.

"Not everyone needs a booster shot right away. While boosters increase protection, people who are fully vaccinated continue to have good protection against severe illness and hospitalization, even once it starts to decline. While it will be important to get your booster shot, you should only get it when it is recommended," the Minnesota Department of Health posted on its website.

Pfizer is the only vaccine that people are recommended to receive a booster dose for currently.

To help enable people to receive a third dose easily or to complete the original vaccine series, Winona County has scheduled three vaccine clinics at the start of October, where Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be offered.

Winona County staff are unsure at this time how many people will take the opportunity to attend these upcoming clinics, as most large scale clinics in Winona previously have offered mainly Moderna -- so there is likely a lower number of Winonans who have been vaccinated with Pfizer and are then eligible for the Pfizer booster shot.

Betsy Zeller, vaccine coordinator/disease prevention and control nurse for Winona County Health and Human Services, said that the department does plan to hold large scale Moderna vaccine clinics again if a booster dose is approved for Moderna similar to the one that is approved for Pfizer.

Currently, a third dose of Moderna is only recommended for people 18 years old or older who are immunocompromised or immunosuppressed.

The last time the county offered a large vaccine clinic was on June 9, which resulted in 194 people being vaccinated, Zeller shared.

Since then, the county has focused on holding smaller vaccine opportunities, including at the Winona Farmers Market, Cotter, Winona Middle and Senior High School, St. Charles Elementary, Lewiston Days, Goodview Days and Steamboat Days.

Zeller has also offered small vaccination clinics in her public health vaccine office.

About these small clinics, Zeller said, "As of today we have vaccinated an additional 223 people since our last large clinic. Not a large number, but still a rather significant amount of individuals that had not been previously vaccinated."

The county's three clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 at the Winona East End Recreation Center and from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Winona Community Center at Maplewood Townhomes.

Links to register, along with more information about these clinics, can be found at co.winona.mn.us.

People interested in being vaccinated at these clinics can also call 507-457-6375 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to register.

COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, are also available at Winona Health from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Parkview Office Building, located at 825 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Appointments are not necessary at this location.

Winona Health also offers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at its Rushford Clinic, located at 109 West Jessie St. in Rushford, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are recommended to help shorten wait times, but they are not necessary.

For information about COVID-19 vaccinations at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org.

