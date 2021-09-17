Monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 available at Winona Health

Monoclonal antibody therapy is available at Winona Health for people who test positive for COVID-19 and are within 10 days of symptom onset. Monoclonal antibody therapy is also appropriate as a preventive treatment for their household contacts who are at high risk for infection but have not yet tested positive.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is given by IV infusion or by injection under the skin, depending on severity of illness. A one-hour observation period is required after the infusion or injection.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jill Ender, PharmD, BCPS, DPLA, director of Inpatient Pharmacy at Winona Health, said that only about 70 sites within Minnesota are currently offering this treatment. “We’re pleased to be able to provide this therapy here at Winona Health so people who are already stressed and not feeling well don’t have to travel out of town for care.”

Winona Health provides monoclonal antibody therapies in its infusion center in the clinic on weekdays and in Urgent Care and the Emergency Department on weekends. Patients must meet specific criteria to receive monoclonal antibody therapy and doses may be limited.