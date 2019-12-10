Modern Knit Company will host a chunky hand-knit blanket class from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Island City Brewing Company, 65 E. Front St., Winona.
With a goal to teach attendees how to knit without needles, one project at a time, each class will be instructor-led and each participant will walk away with a one-of-a-kind chunky blanket. Island City Brewery will have its regular selection on sale during the event.
To register for the class, visit the event’s Facebook page.
