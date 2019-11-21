The annual Model Legislature at Winona State University took place Wednesday and Thursday, opening the eyes of more than 100 local students about how government works.
Model Legislature, which started in Winona in 1962, was open this year for students between 8th grade and 12th grade to participate from area schools.
The students participating, who are chosen by the schools and advisers there, were sectioned into house and senate members.
The entire group of students voted on their leaders for Model Legislature.
Ryka Parsi, a Winona Senior High School student, was voted as governor.
Fellow WSHS student Cooper Hancock was named lieutenant governor.
Mikaela Mohr, another WSHS student, was chosen speaker of the House.
Cotter student Martin Kim was voted president of the Senate.
The students spent a portion of the two days in committee groups to discuss different topics and policies. Committees included general legislation, commerce, education, environment and agriculture, health and human services, judiciary, taxes, ways and means, and transportation.
The two-day event also included an opening ceremony, sessions of the House and Senate convening and a governor’s address.
WSU students and adviser Rep. Gene Pelowski begin to prepare for the annual Model Legislature each August. The students who are helping are preparing to be potentially social studies teachers one day, Pelowski said.
“There’s a tremendous amount of work that goes into this,” Pelowski said. He said he met weekly with the WSU students, spending many hours preparing for the two-day event.
WSU President Scott Olson said that Model Legislature truly fits with WSU’s priorities and focuses.
“We have civic engagement really as one of our core values. So the idea that we would be helping young people — high school and middle school students — begin to adopt these values of democracy and civil engagement is 100% aligned with the values of Winona State University,” Olson said.
Pelowski said, “(Model Legislature) is important not just for the community, but I think for the entire state and nation. This is a nonpartisan legislature, so we don’t have Republicans. We don’t have Democrats.
“The goal of this is to instill public service and then to understand how laws are made and that you have to compromise. And compromise means sometimes everyone has to give until you get to a point where you resolve whatever the issue is. … So this is something that I think we need to instill in this generation. Because, frankly, we’re not doing too tell right now with our generation,” he said.
Each year, Model Legislature in Winona continues to evolve and improve into a better experience for the students. An example of this is seen in how the students receive the materials necessary, like bills.
When the Model Legislature started, there were thick packets of materials handed out. Now, rooms in WSU’s Tau Center are full of students who have their laptops open and are using the Model Legislature website to read the materials that are to be focused on and discussed.
Olson said that “a special thrill” this year was that the Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman came to give a greeting during the event.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon was also present Wednesday to watch the kickoff of this year’s events.
“It’s called Model Legislature for a reason. It models behavior and conduct in terms of how to get things done and get them done the right way too. And I think it’s a great way for students to be exposed to how policymaking really works,” Simon said.
Simon said state politicians can learn from Model Legislature, because it shows good process that allows for everyone to share their thoughts and be heard, while staying orderly. The type of work completed at Model Legislature allows for policies to be fully exposed and discussed.
“I think that is the kind of process that you want the real state capital to follow,” Simon said.
Simon said that this is a good experience for the students involved because they are future voters.
“This gives them a glimpse into what they might be looking for in the people that they vote for. Do they want someone who is only a yeller or a screamer, or do they want someone who is maybe more quiet and deliberate?” Simon said.
“I think that’s a question that every student who’s part of this will have to think about in the future as they start voting for actual office holders or become one or seek to become one,” he said.
Pelowski said state Sen. Jeremy Miller of Winona was once a participant in Model Legislature, along with other alumni who have worked both in state and national government.
Schools with students participating in Model Legislature at WSU were: Austin High School, Bluffview Montessori, Cotter High School, Minnesota State College Southeast, Rushford-Peterson High School, WSHS, Winona Middle School and WSU.
