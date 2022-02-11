MnFIRE Awards Sen. Jeremy Miller commemorative bronze axe

The Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE) awarded Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) its coveted bronze axe Feb. 9 to commemorate his leadership in the fight for firefighter health and wellness.

In July 2021, the state legislature passed the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation. The bipartisan Hometown Heroes Assistance Program dedicates $4 million per year to ensure that every Minnesota firefighter will have access to the education, prevention and care needed to handle a cardiac, emotional trauma or cancer diagnosis.

“Sen. Miller played an instrumental role in passing the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program during the 2021 legislative session,” said MnFIRE President George Esbensen. “We presented him with this commemorative bronze axe as a token of our gratitude, and on behalf of the 20,000 volunteer, paid-on-call, part-time and full-time firefighters who will deeply benefit from this program.”

In addition to Miller, these legislators have also received commemorative axes:

• House Speaker Melissa Hortman (D - 36B)

• House HHAP Author Rep. Cheryl Youakim (D - 46B)

• Senate HHAP Author Sen. Jeff Howe (R - 13)

• Senate Co-Author Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (D - 48)

• Sen. Paul Gazelka (R - 09)

House Public Safety Chair Rep. Carlos Mariani (D - 65B) will also receive his axe in the near future.

This major milestone for firefighter health in Minnesota combines three vital elements: an assistance program with expanded emotional trauma resources, an up-to-$20,000 critical illness policy, and ongoing health and wellness training.

All active Minnesota firefighters – volunteer, paid-on-call, part-time and full-time – can access the MnFIRE Assistance Program, are automatically enrolled in the Critical Illness insurance policy and can receive training – all at no cost.

Minnesota firefighters can receive help for a crisis, find out more information or file a claim by calling 888-784-6634 or visiting www.mnfireinitiative.com.

Since its inception in 2016, the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE) has been dedicated to providing Minnesota's firefighters with the tools they need to prioritize and protect their health by focusing on the three health problems most commonly experienced by those in the fire service: cancer, cardiac and emotional trauma. In addition to spearheading the legislative initiative, MnFIRE trains Minnesota firefighters to become “MnFIRE Aware” of their higher risks for cancer, cardiac issues and emotional trauma. The organization launched a 24-hour peer support hotline for firefighters struggling with mental health issues in 2018. For more information, visit MNFireInitiative.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0