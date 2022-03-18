MnDOT to host public meeting on Hwy 43 reconstruction Winona

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to an information meeting to learn more about its upcoming construction project on Hwy 43/Mankato Ave., in Winona.

The event will be held on March 30 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona.

During the open house style event, people can learn more about the construction timelines, ask questions of MnDOT staff and the contractor and learn how to stay connected during the project. If people are unable to attend, they can view information from the meeting afterward on the project website.

MnDOT’s contractor, Hoffman Construction Co., will reconstruct Hwy 43 between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview St. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project will include adding roundabouts at Hwy 61, Riverbend Rd., Frontenac Dr. and Sarnia St. Roundabouts are a type of circular intersection that improve safety.

The fatal crash rate has been shown to be reduced by 86% at intersections where roundabouts have been installed. Overall, the project should improve safety and reduce congestion.

Construction is scheduled to begin on April 11 and run through early November. During construction, travel lanes will be reduced on Hwy 61 and Hwy 43. Three major cross streets (Bruski Dr., Frontenac Dr. and Riverbend Rd.) will be closed one at a time. Temporary traffic signals will be in place along the route during construction.

Learn more about the project, sign up for email and text message updates at the MnDOT construction project website or check out SE Minnesota MnDOT construction projects in at MnDOT’s website.

