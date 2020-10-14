MnDOT takes big hit due to COVID-19; multiple projects planned for next decade

While the Minnesota Department of Transportation took an undeniable financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its plans are still big for the upcoming decade.
On Tuesday, the Winona County board was presented with an update from the department.
Currently, the state department suspects it lost about $400 million in revenue for 2020-21 due to the pandemic and the rules that have been set up across the nation to limit travel.
Because fewer trips are being made, the state has brought in less money from the taxes received from the sale of gas.
This estimated loss may change as the pandemic continues to play out with no end currently in sight.
Minnesota initiatives are in place to attempt to help combat the damage caused by the pandemic, including an update to the District Freight Plan and a plan called the Advancing Transportation Equity – Community Conversations Engagement Project, which connects MN DOT employees with individuals in communities that are underserved transportation wise.
As for the next decade, big projects across the state include the US 14 four-lane expansion from Dodge Center to Owatonna, which is taking place from 2019 to 2021; US 52 SB rural regrade from Cannon Falls to Zumbrota, expected to take place from 2021 to 2023; an Austin Bridges project set for 2023 to 2024 or 2025; and a US 52/I-90 Bridges project set for 2024 to 2025.
Plans going on during this decade include the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program during the next four years and the Capital Highway Investment Plan from the fifth year of the 2021-2030 plan until the 10th year.
Resurfacing and highway improvement projects are scheduled for places throughout Winona County in the next decade, including directly in Winona and on Highway 61.
For more information about future MN DOT plans, visit the department’s website at www.dot.state.mn.us.
