MnDOT takes big hit due to COVID-19; multiple projects planned for next decade

While the Minnesota Department of Transportation took an undeniable financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its plans are still big for the upcoming decade.

On Tuesday, the Winona County board was presented with an update from the department.

Currently, the state department suspects it lost about $400 million in revenue for 2020-21 due to the pandemic and the rules that have been set up across the nation to limit travel.

Because fewer trips are being made, the state has brought in less money from the taxes received from the sale of gas.

This estimated loss may change as the pandemic continues to play out with no end currently in sight.

Minnesota initiatives are in place to attempt to help combat the damage caused by the pandemic, including an update to the District Freight Plan and a plan called the Advancing Transportation Equity – Community Conversations Engagement Project, which connects MN DOT employees with individuals in communities that are underserved transportation wise.