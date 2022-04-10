MnDOT Hwy 43/Mankato Ave. construction begins Monday

Construction is ready to begin!

After several years of planning and many conversations with community members, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s contractor, Hoffman Construction, will begin work on Mankato Avenue (Hwy. 43) starting Monday.

The project will stretch from Sugar Loaf View to Belleview St. and run until early November. Construction will include adding roundabouts to four intersections: Hwy 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street.

We plan to bring you monthly updates published here to help you stay updated on traffic changes, progress of the construction and learn more about how to drive safely through roundabouts.

Thousands of people rely on this ¾-mile stretch of road, and the experience needs to be improved. There have been regular crashes at Hwy 61 and 43 and people also experience long delays, traffic back-ups during rush hour and difficulty crossing the road.

Construction impact

The good news is this stretch of Mankato Avenue will remain open to traffic during construction, but the number of travel lanes on Mankato Avenue and Hwy 61 will be reduced, so drivers should expect longer travel times.

The three major cross streets — Bruski Drive, Frontenac Drive and Riverbend Road — will be closed one at a time. Detours or alternative routes will be provided to ensure access to nearby homes, businesses, and nonprofits. The exact schedule of when these cross streets will be closed will be communicated soon.

The first work will take place along Hwy 61 as crews do some pipe work on Hwy 61 and begin building temporary roadway on Hwy 61 to prepare for the roundabout construction. They will begin moving north with construction on Hwy 43 (Mankato Avenue) in May.

Learn more

We are grateful so many Winona residents, business owners and nonprofit leaders are engaged! More than 140 people attended our most recent public meeting at Minnesota State College Southeast March 30.

Thank you to everyone who joined us — it was great to speak with you and help answer questions. If you weren’t able to attend, you can find the information on our project website, which is listed below.

Construction can be inconvenient, which is why we want to make staying informed as easy as possible. Here are some more ways you can learn more about the project and the upcoming construction schedule once it’s available:

Visit mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy43 to learn more about the project, submit questions and sign up for project email updates. The updates will be delivered each week to keep you current with what’s happening

We also will be holding weekly project meetings with MnDOT staff and our construction contractor. We will be meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. We haven’t selected a site yet, but will include that information in our email updates, so be sure to sign up.

For businesses along the route, Hoffman Construction will have an access manager. That person will be able to connect with businesses about traffic changes, schedules and any concerns that might arise. You can also reach me at michael.dougherty@state.mn.us or 507-251-2749.

You can also connect via social media. Our SE Minnesota MnDOT Facebook group will have regular updates (www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast) as will our SE Minnesota MnDOT Twitter page (www.twitter.com/mndotsoutheast).

We appreciate your flexibility and patience as this construction project kicks off. Please let us know if you have any questions about the project.

Mike Dougherty is director of Public Engagement and Communications, Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0