MnDOT announces 2022 'Name a Snowplow' winners

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced winners for the 2022 "Name a Snowplow" contest.

Each December, MnDOT asks for the public's help in naming various snowplows that are deployed during the winter. This year, the organization took more than 22,000 name suggestions and narrowed it down to 50 names, which were put up for a public vote, with each person able to choose eight.

"These 50 names were determined by considering several factors, including how creative or unique the name was, whether it would be understandable or identifiable to broad audiences, and the frequency of submissions," MnDOT stated.

Each plow will be sent out to a different MnDOT district in the state later this month.

Winona is a part of District Six, which will be assigned to the plow named Edward Blizzardhands.

The other plow names selected are as follows:

Betty Whiteout, assigned to District Eight. This district includes Marshall, Montevideo, Willmar and Hutchinson.

Ctrl Salt Delete, assigned to District Seven. This district includes Mankato, Blue Earth and New Ulm.

The Big Leplowski, assigned to District Four. This district includes Detroit Lakes, Moorhead and Morris.

Plowasaurus Rex, assigned to the Metro District. This district includes the Twin Cities, Stillwater and Shakopee.

Scoop Dog, assigned to District Three. This district includes Saint Cloud, Baxter and Buffalo.

Blizzard of Oz, assigned to District Two. This district includes Bemidji, Crookston and Thief River Falls.

No More Mr. Ice Guy, assigned to District One. This district includes Duluth, Virginia and International falls.

