MN State College Southeast to develop new advanced mechatronics certificate with local businesses

Minnesota State College Southeast has received a $325,000 grant to develop a new advanced mechatronics certificate during the next three years.

The college will collaborate with six Winona-based businesses — Acuity Brands Lighting, Bay State Milling, Behrens Manufacturing, Miller Ingenuity, RiverSide Electronics and Thern Inc. — to develop the certificate.

Mechatronic technicians work with industrial technicians, engineers and support staff to ensure that production processes and equipment can be expanded and sustained in a wide range of industries.

The certification course will include lessons focused on advanced programmable logic controller programming, integrated industrial systems, motors and drives and process control systems.

“The strong relationship between Minnesota State College Southeast and our business partners will help provide the skilled workers they need, plus help the college add a much-needed advanced technology certificate program that will continue to serve the region after the grant is complete,” Minnesota State College Southeast interim president Larry Lundblad said.

Prior to this advanced course, the college offered an introductory mechatronics certificate, but soon discovered the need for more advanced coursework.