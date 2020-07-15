MN State College Southeast to develop new advanced mechatronics certificate with local businesses

Minnesota State College Southeast has received a $325,000 grant to develop a new advanced mechatronics certificate during the next three years.
The college will collaborate with six Winona-based businesses — Acuity Brands Lighting, Bay State Milling, Behrens Manufacturing, Miller Ingenuity, RiverSide Electronics and Thern Inc. — to develop the certificate.
Mechatronic technicians work with industrial technicians, engineers and support staff to ensure that production processes and equipment can be expanded and sustained in a wide range of industries.
The certification course will include lessons focused on advanced programmable logic controller programming, integrated industrial systems, motors and drives and process control systems.
“The strong relationship between Minnesota State College Southeast and our business partners will help provide the skilled workers they need, plus help the college add a much-needed advanced technology certificate program that will continue to serve the region after the grant is complete,” Minnesota State College Southeast interim president Larry Lundblad said.
Prior to this advanced course, the college offered an introductory mechatronics certificate, but soon discovered the need for more advanced coursework.
With the advanced course, the college will be able to provide training that is currently unavailable in southeast Minnesota.
“The Advanced Mechatronic Certificate will include competencies needed in today’s environment and into the future. This training will give employees additional skills and the opportunity to access a higher pay scale within their organizations,” Lundblad said.
“As area manufacturers purchase and install upgraded equipment, they will need well-trained technicians to maintain that equipment.”
