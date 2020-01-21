{{featured_button_text}}

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum will open a new exhibition, “Gregory Euclide: Observation Infiltration,” Jan. 24 through May 24, with an artist demonstration to be hosted from 6 to 7 p.m. March 20 in the MMAM’s Oberton Education Room, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona.

Euclide’s works, including paintings, sculptures, dioramas and mixed media installations, explore landscapes, water and the collisions of nature and mankind.

Both the artist’s demonstration and his walk-and-talk through the exhibition from 11 a.m. to noon March 21 are free and open to the public.

