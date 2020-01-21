The Minnesota Marine Art Museum will open a new exhibition, “Gregory Euclide: Observation Infiltration,” Jan. 24 through May 24, with an artist demonstration to be hosted from 6 to 7 p.m. March 20 in the MMAM’s Oberton Education Room, 800 Riverview Drive, Winona.
Euclide’s works, including paintings, sculptures, dioramas and mixed media installations, explore landscapes, water and the collisions of nature and mankind.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Both the artist’s demonstration and his walk-and-talk through the exhibition from 11 a.m. to noon March 21 are free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.