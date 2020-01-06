The Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona will be opening an exhibition of never-before-seen mid-century photographs on Friday, Jan. 10.
“Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes” features spectacular found photographs of an amateur photographer and Hutchinson, Minnesota, native David Tewes (1913-1991). “Shutterbug” runs through May 3.
David Tewes was not a professional photographer, but when a family member found a box of his old color Kodachrome slides years after his death, they knew they had something special.
Born and raised in Hutchinson, Tewes was a soldier in the U.S. Army during World War II with a penchant for photography.
Featured in the exhibition are Tewes’ photographs spanning from 1944 to 1955.
The unearthed images begin with his time in the Army serving in Alaska during World War II and offer a unique view of post-war America, including river and lake scenes around Minnesota, and snapshots from his trips to California and beyond.
Tewes photographed large cities like Minneapolis, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as remote locations like Minnesota’s north woods, all while capturing fleeting moments of life in mid-century America.
Tewes’ photographs serve as an example of the importance of preserving photographs as documentary images, as well as an example of the talent and skill that can be found in all of us.
There will be a special lecture given in conjunction with the exhibition by Winona State University Professor Emeritus and photographer Drake Hokanson, from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23.
In his talk, titled “Shutterbug Redux, Reuse, Recycle: The Photographs of David Tewes,” Hokanson will explore Tewes’ photographs in the context of that exuberant era, and will provide some ideas about what to do with that box of old photographs in your closet.
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is located at 800 Riverview Drive in Winona and is surrounded by acres of native prairie gardens along the Mississippi River.
Gallery and MMAM store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesday through Sunday.
