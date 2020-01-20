The Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona has been awarded a prestigious arts access grant by the Minnesota State Arts Board to continue the popular Second Saturdays program for six dates in 2020.
The six Second Saturdays in 2020 will be held on the second Saturday of the month on Feb. 8, April 11, June 13, Aug. 8, Oct. 10 and Dec. 12.
Second Saturdays is an access program with the goal of reducing intimidation and increasing comfortable access to the fine arts for everyone.
Museum staff collaborates with the community to co-create accessible art program days. Second Saturdays allow visitors to experience the museum for only $1 admission while providing a variety of added programming, such as live music, museum tours, art-making, demonstrations, and projects designed to build community, all based on a theme.
“Second Saturdays are the best, there really is something for everyone,” said Winona area resident Kerrie Kaspar. “My kids love to participate in the craft and bingo activities, and I can sneak into the galleries to view the artwork.”
Based on the success of the program in 2018 and 2019, MMAM applied again for the highly competitive grant that encourages arts organizations across the state to invest in programming that creates long-term engagement between arts organizations and their communities. The Second Saturday events in 2018 drew more than 4,000 visitors, while 2019 saw nearly 6,000 attendees before the final event on Dec. 14.
Nicole Chamberlain-Dupree, MMAM’s executive director, said: “Second Saturdays has become an important part of MMAM’s commitment to the Winona community. We truly believe that art is for everyone and this exciting program ensures that everyone can participate, learn and engage with MMAM, our exhibitions and the collections in their own way.”
In addition to providing low-cost, accessible programming to Winona residents, Second Saturdays has provided funding for artists, musicians, presenters, regional nonprofit partners and local businesses.
“We look forward to working with more community partners and extending more personal invitations,” Chamberlain-Dupree said.
In addition to Minnesota State Arts Board funding, Second Saturdays received sponsorship from WNB Financial, The Water Main of Minnesota Public Radio, Farmers Insurance of Doug Troke Agency, and Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Winona in 2019.
