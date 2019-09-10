Celebrate your furry friends at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as part of MMAM’s Second Saturday events.
This month’s theme is Artful Paws, inspired by the current MMAM exhibition, Seth Casteel: Underwater Dogs.
September’s event offers $1 admission for all, free guided tours, art-making activities, live music in the galleries, everyone’s favorite search-and-find game Bingo Overboard! and many pet-inspired experiences.
Activities for September’s Second Saturday: Artful Paws include a 30-minute highlights tour, which offers an orientation to the museum’s collections, and a Pups in Paintings tour with MMAM executive director Nicole Chamberlain-Dupree. Create your own pet-pins and metal mutts, a craft inspired by the metalworking technique of Repoussé.
Live music in the galleries will feature Jim Reineke and Tiffany Strande. Keeping with September’s theme, Minneapolis-based artist Megan Murrell will be on-site demonstrating her talents by creating animal and pet portraits.
For more information and for a detailed schedule of events, visit mmam.org/SecondSaturdays.
Second Saturdays is an arts access program with the goal of reducing intimidation and increasing comfortable access to fine arts for everyone. MMAM developed Second Saturdays to change, expand and enrich the way we connect with our community in Winona.
MMAM is also pleased to offer free rides to and from the museum with the Winona Transit Service Dial-a-Ride. Call 507-454-6666 to schedule a ride.
