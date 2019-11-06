Engage with art and your community from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, as part of MMAM’s Second Saturday events. This month’s theme: Community.
November’s event offers $1 admission for all, free guided tours, art-making activities, live music in the galleries, everyone’s favorite search-and-find game Bingo Overboard! and many ways to explore art and community.
Activities for Second Saturday: Community include a 30-minute highlights tour orientating you to the museum’s collections and an Artistic Communities Tour, where MMAM curators will explore the relationships and communities that artists built together.
Each month there are new, and unique, art projects. This month, visitors are encouraged to try their hand at embroidery and to contribute to a community art project.
Live music in the galleries will feature Flutistry at 11 a.m. and Mike Munson at 3 p.m.
MMAM is also pleased to host local sewist and quilter Jennifer Sanborn, who will be onsite demonstrating her talents as a quilt artist in the exhibition, H2Oh! Art Quilts.
Visitors will also have a chance to take home a community memento in a free photo booth.
For more information and for a detailed schedule of events, visit mmam.org/SecondSaturdays.
Second Saturday is an arts access program with the goal of reducing intimidation and increasing comfortable access to fine arts for everyone. MMAM developed Second Saturdays to change, expand and enrich the way we connect with our community in Winona. MMAM is also pleased to offer free rides to and from the museum with the Winona Transit Service Dial-a-Ride. Call 507-454-6666 to schedule your ride.
Second Saturdays are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. This highly competitive arts access grant encourages arts organizations across the state to invest in programming that creates long-term engagement between arts organizations and their communities.
Second Saturday is also made possible by our generous sponsor WNB Financial, media sponsor The Water Main, Minnesota Public Radio, Bingo Overboard! sponsor Doug Troke, Farmers Insurance and music sponsor Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Winona.
Founded in 2006, the MMAM is a 501©3 nonprofit arts organization with the mission to engage visitors in meaningful visual arts experiences through education and exhibitions that explore the ongoing and historic human relationship with water.
