Celebrate the beauty of autumn at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, during MMAM’s Second Saturday.
This month’s theme is Autumn Splendor, inspired by the autumnal beauty featured inside and outside MMAM.
October’s event offers $1 admission for all, free guided tours, art-making activities, live music in the galleries, everyone’s favorite search-and-find game Bingo Overboard! and many fall-inspired experiences.
Activities for October’s Second Saturday: Autumn Splendor include 30-minute guided tours. The Highlights Tour will give a glimpse into the museum’s historic collections and an Autumn Splendor Tour will feature autumn landscapes.
This month’s art activities include creating leaf-art masterpieces and unique pulled-string paintings.
Live music in the galleries will feature jazz duo Liberty & Lee at 11 a.m., and classical violin and cello music from Heidi Guenther Ryan & Rachel Ryan Dahlgren at 3 p.m.
Keeping with October’s theme, Winona-based artist Julie Johnston will be on-site demonstrating landscape pastel painting. For more information and a detailed schedule of events, visit mmam.org/SecondSaturdays.
Second Saturdays is an arts access program with the goal of reducing intimidation and increasing comfortable access to fine arts for everyone.
MMAM developed Second Saturdays to change, expand and enrich the way we connect with our community in Winona. Project FINE interpreters will be on-site at MMAM all day to provide interpretation services and support for visitors who speak Spanish and Hmong.
MMAM offers free rides to and from the museum with the Winona Transit Service Dial-a-Ride. Call 507-454-6666 to schedule a ride.
