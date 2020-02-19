Ice jams are no longer an issue along the Mississippi River, but that does not necessarily mean Winona is out of the dark in terms of flooding.
Winona Fire Chief Carl Bittle updated Winona City Council members on the river water levels Tuesday evening, and he said ice jams obstructing the levee system recently were overcome.
In early January, ice jams on the river — caused by fluctuating temperatures and higher-than-normal water levels dating back to October — put the levee underwater and prevented the Corps of Engineers from regulating rollers and gates.
“We looked at about a 3½-foot rise in water just due to the ice jams that we were dealing with,” Bittle said. “From Lock and Dam 5A — which is with Winona dam — to Lock and Dam 9, we were having problems with a warm winter, where we had some freezes where the river froze up and then melted.”
Fortunately, ice jams no longer appear to be an issue.
“The ice jam-issue has more or less remedied itself,” Bittle said. “If anybody gets down to the river (they’ll see) the water dropped about 3½ feet, so we’re sitting good water level-wise.”
A big issue that Winona’s levee system faces now, according to Bittle, is soil-water content.
“Our soil-water content is about equivalent to what it was last year,” Bittle said. “We just don’t have the capacity to take a lot of rain and a quick run-off and a quick melt of snow … It’s going to be middle of March, first week of April, that dictate how we fare flood-wise.”
Bittle approved of Winona’s levee system and said that care needs to be taken to keep it functioning.
“If you look what’s happening down in Mississippi right now, we’re very, very fortunate,” Bittle said, but advised that the city needs to pay attention to the pumps, generators and various electrical equipment that go into maintaining the levee.
