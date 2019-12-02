Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis will hold a cannabis town call forum at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Island City Brewing Co, 65 E. Front St., Winona.
The intent is to bring people who are on both sides of the issue together to discuss it. The town hall will touch on the medical issues and how the legalization of adult personal use affects the public as a whole.
Measures to add chronic pain, opiate replacement, and raw cannabis failed in the Minnesota Legislature this year. Minnesota Veterans For Cannabis, along with other patient advocacy organizations, plan to pursue these provisions again in 2020 in order to make the program finally work the way it should.
