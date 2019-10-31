Minnesota state senators and delegates had the opportunity to see firsthand the work that is being completed in Miller Ingenuity and learn about the REACH program Wednesday.
The visitors saw different types of equipment used in the building, some demonstrated by employees.
An example of these demonstrations was experienced within the first few steps into the manufacturing area of the facility: Miller Ingenuity’s ZoneGuard.
ZoneGuard is a technological system to help protect workers on railroad tracks from possibly being injured or killed by trains that they were not aware of. The visitors were able to see a demonstration of how personal, mobile devices carried by the workers can notify them of an oncoming train.
The REACH program was one of the focuses of the discussion during the tour. The REACH program helps enable local students to gain knowledge and skills in the fields that they are interested in possibly starting a career in.
Students accepted into the program take classes related to either manufacturing and technology or health and human service, learn about and possibly visit local businesses, learn about different opportunities in the community related to their field and work to achieve the certificates and degrees needed for their wanted careers.
The REACH program is a part of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Business Education Network.
Some students in the REACH program have gone to Miller Ingenuity for internships, where they are able to learn what the field is truly like and if it is the right fit. This opportunity also enables Miller Ingenuity to scope out possible future employees and make connections.
The visitors saw Miller Ingenuity’s Creation Station, a comfortable room in the center of the facility where workers are able to work together to create new ideas and work through problems.
Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said that he and the other visitors hope to learn more about what Miller Ingenuity would like to see changed or worked on in the Legislature to help area businesses.
Additionally during the visit to Winona, the senators and delegates toured Minnesota State College Southwest’s new CNC lab, which opened in August.
The visit to Winona was a part of the Minnesota state senators' Workforce Development and Jobs Tour.
