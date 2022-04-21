Minnesota State College Southeast to host Winona Trades & Technical Career Night

Minnesota State College Southeast invites prospective students, their friends, and families to the Winona campus for Trades & Technical Career Night on Tuesday, May 3 at 6 pm.

Register in advance at www.southeastmn.edu/event to be entered in a drawing for a $250 scholarship to attend college this fall at MSC Southeast.

“Trades & Technical Career Night is unlike any event we’ve held before,” said Tammy Vondrasek, MSC Southeast Director of Admissions and Enrollment. “Our instructors have designed a special evening event to open up their labs and classrooms to the public. This is an opportunity to explore high demand, high paying career opportunities in a variety of trade and technical fields.”

Students can meet with faculty from a variety of career areas, including Accounting, Construction Technology, CNC Machine Tool, Cosmetology, Electronics, Mechatronics, Radiography, and Welding.

Industry representatives will be on site as well, so prospective students can learn more about what jobs are available and how training at MSC Southeast can help them become qualified.

In addition, the student services offices will be open to help with every aspect of the application process plus financial aid and scholarships.

Not only will there be a drawing for a $250 scholarship for those who register in advance, but also a second $250 scholarship drawing will be held for those who sign up for classes at the event. (Must be present to win.)

For more information and to register for Trades & Technical Career Night, go to www.southeastmn.edu/event.

IF YOU GO:

Trades & Technical Career Night

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Minnesota State College Southeast

1250 Homer Road, Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0