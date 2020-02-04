{{featured_button_text}}

Minnesota State College Southeast was on lockdown for part of Monday afternoon because of an apparent threat, but the lockdown ended after 3:30 p.m.

Officials said the main building on campus was closed for the rest of Monday, and classes Monday night were canceled.

Southeast interim president Larry Lundblad issued a statement Monday evening: 

"A lockdown of the Minnesota State College Southeast Winona campus was issued on Monday afternoon at 2:15 pm due to a perceived threat against members of the campus community. The Winona Police Department was called and came to campus to investigate. After their investigation, an All-Clear was issued at 3:27 pm. At this time, there is not an imminent threat to the Southeast community in Winona or Red Wing.

"Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased security presence on both campuses throughout the week. Please note that entry to all buildings will be limited to the front doors.

"If you are in need of support or resources, please reach out to the staff in Student Services for assistance. As always, the safety and security of our college community is our most important priority."

Students and teachers were kept in rooms for safety during the lockdown but eventually were allowed to leave.

A student on the campus wrote an email to the Winona Daily News stating “they have locked the whole school down and moved us into dark windowless room with locks on the doors.

“The faculty that is in here with us has no idea what is going on but we all got emails in our school accounts saying that the Winona campus is in lockdown, this is not a test, shelter is in place.”

The 10 safest cities in the United States

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
5
5
7

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.