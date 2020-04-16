Minnesota State College Southeast donates medical equipment to Winona Health, Mayo Clinic in Red Wing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Minnesota State College Southeast has donated medical equipment and supplies to assist medical facilities impacted by COVID-19.

Since in-person classes have been suspended in compliance with Gov. Walz’s stay-at-home order and social distancing mandate, the nursing simulation labs at Minnesota State College Southeast have not been in use.

The college has announced it had donated 10 hospital beds and eight nightstands to Winona Health, as well as 29 pairs of goggles and 3,000 gloves. In addition, 68 masks were donated to Winona County.

The donation does not stop in Winona, though, as the college’s Red Wing campus donated 10 hospital beds, six nightstands, eight swing bed trays and six IV poles to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, according to the release.

The release also states that the Winona campus has reached an agreement with the county that will allow its Tandeski Center to be used as a medical facility should there be a need for it.

Jennifer Eccles, Minnesota State College Southeast dean of health, said the donation was a concerted effort from the entire college.