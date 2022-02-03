Minnesota Senate GOP rolls out $65 million C.O.P.S. package of bills

Minnesota Senate Republicans have rolled out a $65 million C.O.P.S. Program, which stands for “Creating Opportunities in Public Safety.”

The proposals focus on recruitment to address the peace officer shortage affecting the entire state. The six different bills help young people get their degree in law enforcement, provide opportunities for nontraditional entrants into policing, and fund a marketing campaign as well as continuing education to highlight the honorable profession and long-term benefits of a career in law enforcement.

“Across the state, we’ve been hearing from law enforcement agencies that are struggling with staff. Law Enforcement officers are leaving the force in far higher numbers than they are applying to join the force and it’s hitting a critical stage for their ability to provide for safe communities,” Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said. “This isn’t an accident. These losses are a direct result of the ‘Defund the Police’ and anti-police rhetoric, that has demonized police officers and left them personally demoralized and their agencies diminished in size and standing. We couldn’t disagree more with such rhetoric.”

Across the nation, law enforcement positions are opening up faster than they can be replaced by retirement or resignation. In 2021 alone, The Star Tribune reported Minnesota saw 32 police chiefs retire. The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board Job board shows openings for licensed peace officers in at least 65 agencies. Minneapolis and St. Paul have nearly 300 open positions to fill as of last month.

To address these needs Sen. Karin Housley (R- Stillwater) proposed $1 million for the Department of Public Safety to develop and conduct an advertising campaign to elevate the law enforcement profession.

The award-winning Pathways to Policing program will receive $1.5 million in funding when the bill by Sen. John Jasinski (R- Faribault) is passed. Pathways to Policing supports non-traditional candidates for law enforcement who already have an associate degree in another discipline by reimbursing agencies up to 50% of the costs for a non-traditional candidate to complete an alternative education program to become a licensed peace officer in the state.

Jasinski also introduced a bill for $20 million to the Workforce Scholarship Program aimed at increasing enrollment in associate degree programs in law enforcement.

“We need to make sure we have the resources available to get officers on the streets,” Sen. Justin Eichorn (R- Grand Rapids) said. “The Defund the Police movement’s disrespect of our peace officers has led to fewer students pursuing a career in law enforcement. These grants will support the next generation of peace officers who will keep our communities safe.”

Eichorn’s proposal spends $20 million for grants to students across Minnesota who are pursuing degrees in law enforcement at an accredited institution. The grant would be $1,500 per year for up to 2 years for eligible recipients.

To help improve the attractiveness of law enforcement as a long-term career, Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) is introducing a bill for $2.5 million in tuition reimbursements for recently licensed peace officers and those currently in the pipeline to become officers. An officer is eligible once they have gone through the education requirements and put in one year of work with an agency; they must also remain in good standing.

“Being a cop is a tough job, and with the anti-police rhetoric of the last couple years it’s no surprise that folks aren’t exactly clamoring to become officers - especially with the schooling required just to get their foot in the door,” Chamberlain said. “If a person is willing to step up to keep our communities safe, then we will help out with their tuition to show our appreciation.”

Sen. Paul Gazelka's (R-East Gull Lake) bill provides $20 million towards bonuses of up to $10,000 for newly hired peace officers across Minnesota. The bonuses may only be awarded after an officer has served a year with the hiring agency and may only be used for newly licensed peace officers.

Miller said, “The bills we’re offering today are just one part of a comprehensive effort to support safer communities. We’ll be offering additional materials on retaining our current peace officers pool, addressing gaps in crime statutes, and what we can do to better hold those criminals accountable when they violate those statutes.”

