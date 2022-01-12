 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon tests positive for covid, issues statement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He released the following message:

"Within the last hour, I learned that I've tested positive for COVID-19. I took a PCR test on Saturday, and have been quarantining since then in an abundance of caution. I feel fine, probably because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted. At this point, I will continue to quarantine for the full ten-day period recommended in state and federal guidelines. I'll keep working during that time, as I've been doing so far this week.

"I know that countless families are dealing with the same situation as mine. I’m thinking of them while encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. We know that vaccination makes the symptoms of this virus less severe and lets us protect our communities, especially the workers on the front lines of this pandemic."

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon

