Minnesota’s Poet Laureate, Joyce Sutphen, will present her work as part of the Laureate Writers Series, with a reading from “Carrying Water to the Field” at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Blue Heron Coffee House, 162 W. Second St., Winona.
In addition to poems selected from Sutphen’s 45 years, “Carrying Water to the Field” includes more than 40 new poems on the themes of luck, hard work and the ravages of time.
You have free articles remaining.
With a Ph.D. in Renaissance Drama from the University of Minnesota, Sutphen is a professor of English at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Blue Heron Coffee House and the city of Winona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.