The Minnesota Marine Art Museum will host several programs in the second half of January at 800 Riverview Drive, Winona.
"Art-Venture" for children age six and up who love to make art will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18. MMAM Curator of Education Heather Casper will tour through galleries of winter landscapes before leading the children in making their own paintings. Cost is $2 per child or free for members, and registration is required by calling 507-474-6626.
Photographer Drake Hokanson will discuss the MMAM's exhibit of David Tewes' "Shutterbug" from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23. Hokanson will explore the 1940s and 1950s photographs, and give the audience some ideas for what to do with that box of old photographs. The event it free and open to the public.
"The Art of Living/Riding the Wave," an adult-oriented program led by newly minted Winona Creative Laureate Sarah Johnson, will be 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 25. Johnson, an artist and therapist, will lead this interactive program allowing participants to explore materials alongside the connection between creativity and health. The program is free, but registration is required via calling 507-474-6626.
The free programs this month are thanks to the generous support of Ernest and Sally Micek in memory of W. B. "Bill" Gautch.
