Minnesota manufacturing scholarships available

The Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association's Education Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships of $2,000 to students of all ages with an interest in manufacturing until April 15. Information can be found at www.mpma.com.
You have free articles remaining.
The foundation was formed in 1997 to address the shortage of people entering the manufacturing field, and awards scholarships and supports institutions deemed necessary to improving upon that shortage.
The MPMA also encourages students to apply for Workforce Development Scholarships, which are offered to students entering manufacturing programs at Minnesota State colleges. The foundation has made contributions to fund such scholarships and encourages those interested to visit minnstate.edu/stories/wds.
For more information, please call 952-564-3041.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.