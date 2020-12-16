 Skip to main content
Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association calls Walz's order 'devastating'
VA hospital in Minnesota gets state's 1st vaccine shipment

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to Minneapolis VA Hospital Director Patrick Kelly after over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to the hospital Monday, Dec. 14.

 Aaron Lavinsky Star Tribune via AP, pool

Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Tony Chesak issued the following statement in response to Gov. Tim Walz announcing continued full closure of indoor service at Minnesota’s bars and restaurants: 

“Today’s news is not only devastating, it’s shameful and unjust. Minnesota’s hospitality industry has complied in good faith with mask mandates, limited service, and yet has only seen 1.76% of COVID cases tracked back to bars and restaurants. The data driving the decisions is not transparent to the public and isn’t being used to make our collective actions smarter or safer for all involved.

"Governor Walz’s order continues blanket rules that are resulting in the near elimination of an entire industry, employing thousands of Minnesotans. The paltry offering of limited outdoor dining in the middle of a Minnesota winter doesn’t even begin to make up for the forced closures. While Governor Walz’s dials turn, more and more of Minnesota’s restaurants and bars will be forced turn their lights off permanently.”

