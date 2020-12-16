Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association calls Walz's order 'devastating'

Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Tony Chesak issued the following statement in response to Gov. Tim Walz announcing continued full closure of indoor service at Minnesota’s bars and restaurants:
Support Local Journalism
“Today’s news is not only devastating, it’s shameful and unjust. Minnesota’s hospitality industry has complied in good faith with mask mandates, limited service, and yet has only seen 1.76% of COVID cases tracked back to bars and restaurants. The data driving the decisions is not transparent to the public and isn’t being used to make our collective actions smarter or safer for all involved.
"Governor Walz’s order continues blanket rules that are resulting in the near elimination of an entire industry, employing thousands of Minnesotans. The paltry offering of limited outdoor dining in the middle of a Minnesota winter doesn’t even begin to make up for the forced closures. While Governor Walz’s dials turn, more and more of Minnesota’s restaurants and bars will be forced turn their lights off permanently.”
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.