Minnesota House passes compromise Transportation Budget, including funding for a second daily train through Winona

The legislation invests in all modes of transportation across the state by funding improvements for pedestrian and bike infrastructure, transit development and services, road safety improvements, bridge replacements, as well as freight and passenger rail projects. Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL - Winona) voted for the legislation, noting the inclusion of a second daily passenger train through Winona.

“Rail has always been important to Winona for commerce and passenger service,” said Pelowski. “The inclusion of a second daily passenger train through Winona provides more flexibility to our local commuters who are looking for other ways to travel to the Twin Cities, or even all the way to Chicago. This compromise fulfills Minnesota’s end of the bargain in funding this train, and also provides other local and statewide benefits for improving transportation.”