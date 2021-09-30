Minnesota GOP group supports bonuses for front-line workers during pandemic

Republican members of the Frontline Workers Bonus Pay Working Group in Minnesota Thursday proposed a plan to provide bonuses to those who took the most risk to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal includes $1,200 in bonus pay for healthcare workers, first responders, corrections officers, long-term care workers, and hospice providers.

Earlier this year, the legislature approved $250 million in funding and directed a bipartisan working group to come with a plan to determine the eligibility requirements for the bonuses. This plan prioritizes the healthcare workers who cared for patients, first responders who doubled down on an already risky job, and hospice staff who cared for Minnesotans when they were forced to be separated from their loved ones.

“We owe these frontline workers a huge debt of gratitude for their dedicated and tireless efforts to help keep Minnesotans safe during the most challenging stages of the pandemic,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona). “The Senate is ready to get this bonus pay into the pockets of these workers as quickly as possible when the governor calls us back for a special session).”

To be eligible, the workers couldn’t work from home, need to have received less than one month of unemployment, and worked a minimum of 1200 hours between March and December of 2020, about 30 hours a week. There is no income cap on the proposal and an application process will be used to provide bonus pay as soon as the application is approved.

The working group met eight times and heard from dozens of testifiers across many professions affected by COVID. The working group discussed at length the merits of each profession and what amount of bonus pay would be impactful to the recipients.

