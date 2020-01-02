The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts is hosting “Free-4-all,” a day of free classes for the whole family on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Valéncia Arts Center, 1164 W. Howard St.
This event will feature classes for both youth and adults to try at no cost:
My Grown-up and Me from
- 10 to 10:30 a.m., for ages 18 months to three years with an adult.
- Irish from
You have free articles remaining.
- 10 to 10:45 a.m., for ages five and up.
- Creative Movement from 11 to 11:30 a.m., for ages three to five.
- Ballet from 11 to 11:45 a.m., for ages seven to 13.
- Pre-Ballet from noon to 12:45 p.m., for ages four to six.
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Players from noon to 12:45 p.m., for ages four to six.
- Intro to Contemporary Dance from 1 to 1:45 p.m., for ages seven to 13.
- Barre from 1 to 1:45 p.m., for ages 14 and up.
Register online at mca.smumn.edu, by phone at 507-453-5500, or in person at the Valéncia Arts Center. Participants should wear clothing that is easy to move in. No dance shoes or special attire is required. All classes may be taken barefoot or in socks.
This is also an opportunity to tour classroom and performance spaces, learn about MCA education programs, meet faculty, and get fitted for dance shoes and tights. Participants who register for any winter session dance or theatre class on Jan. 4 will receive $10 off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.