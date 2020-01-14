Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts will hold open auditions for Dance Repertory Company’s 47th annual spring dance concert, “Change in Color.”
Auditions for this pre-professional dance company are free and open to all intermediate and advanced dancers ages 13 and up, and will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Valéncia Arts Center, 1164 W. Howard St., Winona.
This year’s concert will include “With Flying Colors,” a contemporary ballet piece set to Benjamin Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra. Other hip-hop, contemporary and modern pieces will be performed utilizing the work of MCA faculty members Tammy Schmidt, Jessica Dienger and Raina Racki.
Rehearsal dates will be determined by the schedules of the dancers who are selected. Performances will take place Friday through Sunday, April 17-19, at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre. For more information about the Dance Repertory Company, visit mca.smumn.edu.
